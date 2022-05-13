This Is The Best Cake In Massachusetts

A Somerville bakery is being credited for having the best cake in Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cake in every state, which included the cheesecake at 8ate9 as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"Reviewers rave about the wide variety of cheesecakes, describing them as 'fluffy and light' without sacrificing the rich flavor that makes cheesecake so delicious," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote.

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best cake in every state: