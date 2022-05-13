WATCH: Video Of Graduating Seniors & Kindergarteners Will Melt Your Heart

Graduating high school is a rite of passage that many students look forward to for years. On Thursday (May 12), a group of high school seniors at Davidson Academy in Nashville took a moment ahead of their big day to walk with younger students graduating from kindergarten as part of a sweet tradition.

Seniors at Davidson Academy escorted their younger counterparts to class as part of the Bear Blessing parade. Dressed in the graduation garb, the day gave each student a look into what they'll experience on their actual graduation next week.

"Our seniors ('22) and kindergarten ('34) graduates made the Bear Blessing parade route through the Lower School hallways this morning," the school said in a post on its Facebook page, sharing an adorable video of the senior students holding hands with the youngsters as they walked through the halls wearing their caps and gowns.

Check out the video below, shared by Davidson Academy.