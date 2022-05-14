Gwen Stefani Announces She's Returning As 'The Voice' Coach

By Yashira C.

May 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Gwen Stefani will be returning as a coach on Season 22 of The Voice this fall! The "Hollaback Girl" singer made the announcement in a TikTok on Friday (May 13.)

In the video, Stefani sings along to "Grace Kelly" by Mika alongside Blake Shelton and John Legend.  "#Duet this if you're going to be a Coach on #TheVoice this fall," she wrote in the caption. The singer has been a coach on multiple seasons of the show including seasons 7, 9, 12, 17, & 19. Season 19 saw her first win on the show with contestant Carter Rubin, per People.

Watch the announcement below.

@gwenstefani

#duet with @johnlegendofficial #duet this if you’re going to be a Coach on #TheVoice this fall

♬ original sound - Blake Shelton

The Voice is where Stefani met future husband Blake Shelton; they married in July of last year. In a special episode, Shelton said that one of his "greatest" moments was meeting the "Just A Girl" singer. "People ask me all the time, 'What's the greatest thing that has happened for you since you've been on The Voice?' That's a no-brainer, right? I met my fiancée here," he said. "It's hard to resist Gwen Stefani. You know, here's this iconic rock star coming to be a coach on The Voice in a black minivan. That was cool to me."

