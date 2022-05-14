Gwen Stefani Announces She's Returning As 'The Voice' Coach

Gwen Stefani will be returning as a coach on Season 22 of The Voice this fall! The "Hollaback Girl" singer made the announcement in a TikTok on Friday (May 13.)

In the video, Stefani sings along to "Grace Kelly" by Mika alongside Blake Shelton and John Legend. "#Duet this if you're going to be a Coach on #TheVoice this fall," she wrote in the caption. The singer has been a coach on multiple seasons of the show including seasons 7, 9, 12, 17, & 19. Season 19 saw her first win on the show with contestant Carter Rubin, per People.

Watch the announcement below.