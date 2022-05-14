Kendrick Lamar Hovers Above Water In Must-See Music Video For 'N95'

Kendrick Lamar released the music video for "N95" on Saturday (May 14) right after the release of his highly-anticipated new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and the announcement of his world tour. Watch the video above.

The music video was co-directed by Lamar himself and Dave Free. Lamar is seen hovering above water as a boy watches him, running away from a group of men chasing him, driving around with Baby Keem, and more. "Hello new world, all the boys and girls/I got some true stories to tell/You're back outside, but they still lied," he sings in the intro while “THIS SH*T HARD” is displayed over the beach view.

"Take off the foo-foo, take off the clout chase, take off the Wi-Fi/Take off the money phone, take off the car loan, take off the flex and the white lies/Take off the weird-a** jewelry, I'ma take ten steps, then I'm taking off top five/Take off them fabricated streams and them microwave memes, it's a real world outside," he raps in the first verse.

Last weekend, Lamar released another new song "The Heart Part 5" and its accompanying music video. The track (which is not included on the album) samples Marvin Gaye's "I Want You" and the music video sees the rapper's face morphing into celebrities including OJ Simpson, Kanye West, Jussie Smollett, Will Smith, Kobe Bryant, and Nipsey Hussle.