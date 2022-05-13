Kendrick Lamar Announces World Tour After Dropping Highly-Anticipated Album

Friday was a big day for Kendrick Lamar!

Not only did the rapper drop his highly-anticipated fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, but he also announced a world tour to celebrate it. The "HUMBLE." rapper will kick off the "The Big Steppers Tour" in Oklahoma City on July 19. There are 37 North American dates, 22 European stops and five in Australia and New Zealand. K-Dot is also scheduled to perform at a few music festivals throughout the tour, including Rolling Loud Miami, Milano Summer Festival in Italy and Glastonbury Festival in England.

Baby Keem and Tanna Leone are scheduled to open for the Compton-born rapper on his upcoming tour, which has been assigned the slogan, "Come help Mr. Morale get out of the box."

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 20 at noon.