Kendrick Lamar Announces World Tour After Dropping Highly-Anticipated Album
By Dani Medina
May 13, 2022
Friday was a big day for Kendrick Lamar!
Not only did the rapper drop his highly-anticipated fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, but he also announced a world tour to celebrate it. The "HUMBLE." rapper will kick off the "The Big Steppers Tour" in Oklahoma City on July 19. There are 37 North American dates, 22 European stops and five in Australia and New Zealand. K-Dot is also scheduled to perform at a few music festivals throughout the tour, including Rolling Loud Miami, Milano Summer Festival in Italy and Glastonbury Festival in England.
Baby Keem and Tanna Leone are scheduled to open for the Compton-born rapper on his upcoming tour, which has been assigned the slogan, "Come help Mr. Morale get out of the box."
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 20 at noon.
The Big Steppers Tour https://t.co/LgMFiWPbWT pic.twitter.com/2txiUEwM5g— Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) May 13, 2022
Here's a look at the North American dates for Kendrick Lamar's "The Big Steppers Tour":
- July 19: Oklahoma City, OK, Paycom Center
- July 21: Austin, TX, Moody Center
- July 22: Houston, TX, Toyota Center
- July 23: Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
- July 24: Miami, FL, Rolling Loud
- July 27: Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena
- July 29: New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center
- July 30: Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
- July 31: Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
- August 2: Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center
- August 4: Washington, DC, Capital One Arena
- August 5: Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
- August 6: Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
- August 7: Long Island, NY, UBS Arena
- August 9: Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
- August 10: Boston, MA, TD Garden
- August 12: Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
- August 13: Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
- August 14: Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
- August 16: Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center
- August 18: Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum
- August 19: Chicago, IL, United Center
- August 20: St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center
- August 21: Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center
- August 23: Denver, CO, Ball Arena
- August 24: Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena
- August 26: Portland, OR, Moda Center
- August 27: Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena
- August 28: Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
- August 30: Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
- August 31: Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena
- September 1: Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena
- September 6: San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
- September 7: Anaheim, CA, Honda Center
- September 9: Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena
- September 10: Phoenix, AZ, Footprint Center
- September 14: Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena
- September 15: Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena