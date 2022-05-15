Buffalo Shooter Identified, Manifesto Released

More details have been released regarding the suspect linked to a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket that resulted in at least 10 deaths and three others experiencing injuries.

Payton Gendron, 18, was arraigned on one count of murder in the first degree on Saturday (May 14) night, the Erie County District Attorney's Office confirmed via NBC News.

A manifesto PDF that included a hared birthdate and biographical details with Gendron posted to Google Docs laid out specific plans to target Black victims and cited the "Great Replacement" Theory for motivation.

The "Great Replacement" Theory is the false ideology that a secret faction is attempting to replace white Americans with non-white individuals through immigration, interracial marriage and violence.

The manifesto was shared to Google Docs on Thursday (May 12) at 8:55 p.m., two days prior to the shooting at the Tops supermarket on Saturday and hadn't been modified since it was initially shared.

Police confirmed 11 of the 13 victims shot during the incident are Black

The document includes elaborate plans of the planned shooting and confirms Gendron chose Buffalo because it had the highest demographic of Black people within his vicinity, but police are still working to verify the document's authenticity.

“We are aware of the manifesto allegedly written by the suspect and we’re working to definitively confirm that he is the author,” a senior law enforcement official told NBC News.