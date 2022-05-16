Boosie Badazz Explains His Response To YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Diss

“I just wanna say what I had to say," Boosie explained. "I just felt like I say what I had to say over the mic and that's it. Like I say, it’s my first and last time speaking on it."



Previously, YoungBoy mentioned Boosie midway through his verse his song "I Hate YoungBoy." He says, "Feel like Boosie don't even like me, b***h, don't call my phone (F**k you)." A little over a week later, Boosie delivered his response without having to mention YoungBoy's name. In that record, Boosie raps, "If you felt that way, why you ain't call me on my phone number? B***h, you know you wrong/Clearin' all these n****s' songs/Don't go clear a n****'s song, but fake it like you a n***a dog/That's that fake s**t/Don't speak on me no more lil' n***a, you know I don't go for that/Let's keep it real dog, you was a ho for that."



Although he went off on him for the one-line diss, Boosie revealed that the root of his issue, outside of the diss track itself, was that YoungBoy allegedly didn't clear his songs the way that Boosie did for YoungBoy in the past. He also emphasized that he no longer wants anything to do with YoungBoy at all.



Boosie Badazz and YoungBoy Never Broke Again's friendship appeared to go up in smoke just recently. Last year, Boosie had vouched for YoungBoy's release from jail during his legal issues and even teased a potential joint album with the fellow Baton Rouge rapper.

