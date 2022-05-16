Camila Cabello To Join 'The Voice' As A Coach, Here's Who She's Replacing
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 16, 2022
Camila Cabello will be the newest coach for NBC's hit show The Voice this fall. The pop star announced the new endeavor on a TikTok. The viral video featured a cool acapella moment with the rest of the show's judges John Legend, Blake Shelton, and the returning Gwen Stefani. The former No Doubt singer first joined as a coach in 2014 where she famously met her husband Black Shelton. She appeared as a part-time advisor in season 10, left for season 11, and came back as a coach in season 12. After a four-season break, Stefani returned as a coach for seasons 17 and 19. Her most recent turn on the show was victorious as her contestant Carter Rubin took home the win.
Camila and Gwen will be replacing last season's coaches, Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande. Clarkson and her team of sibling trio Girl Named Tom took home the crown and gave her fourth victory before leaving the show. Ariana appeared for the first time as a coach last season and likely left as she is busy with her new r.e.m. beauty line and rehearsing for the highly-anticipated Wicked films.
Camila was featured on season 21 of The Voice when she served as an advisor to John Legend's team, who described her as "an incredibly successful artist and performer in her own right.” The new gig is a great fit as the singer actually rose to stardom on a television competition show. Her former group Fifth Harmony was formed on The X Factor in 2012.
Earlier this month, Camila announced even more exciting news via social media when she posted a visually stunning video revealing she will perform at the UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony.