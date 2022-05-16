Camila Cabello To Join 'The Voice' As A Coach, Here's Who She's Replacing

Camila and Gwen will be replacing last season's coaches, Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande. Clarkson and her team of sibling trio Girl Named Tom took home the crown and gave her fourth victory before leaving the show. Ariana appeared for the first time as a coach last season and likely left as she is busy with her new r.e.m. beauty line and rehearsing for the highly-anticipated Wicked films.

Camila was featured on season 21 of The Voice when she served as an advisor to John Legend's team, who described her as "an incredibly successful artist and performer in her own right.” The new gig is a great fit as the singer actually rose to stardom on a television competition show. Her former group Fifth Harmony was formed on The X Factor in 2012.

Earlier this month, Camila announced even more exciting news via social media when she posted a visually stunning video revealing she will perform at the UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony.