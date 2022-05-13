Ariana Grande Updates Fans On New Album & 'Wicked' Audition In Q&A Video

Before answering the question, Ariana revealed, "This is a question I'm nervous to answer but I feel like I want to have a little bit of transparency and honesty with my fans. Why not, you know?" The fan who sent in the comment wrote, "give us a hint for ag7 pls."

"I..." she dramatically starts. "The truth is I have not begun an album." She continued, "I know I hear through the grapevine that you have a lot of theories and expectations in that department. But after Positions, I was not ready to start another album yet. So, I have not begun another album. That is the main, I mean that was really the only reason but aside from that, that was kinda around the time that I started hearing murmurs about a Wicked audition coming soon, so I went into full preparation mode while I was also shooting The Voice. So I was shooting and then also doing lessons every day."

She continued to talk about the audition for the upcoming movie musical, "I know that I know the material like the back of my hand but I still have so much to learn and I want to be prime condition. So I went pretty hard getting ready. And now, thank god... the most incredible gift in my entire life is you know this role that I've adored since I'm ten years old. And that is going to have every piece of me. Every minute, every ounce of my heart, my time, my soul, my everything that I can give it."