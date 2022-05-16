Columbus Goes To Extreme Lengths To Keep Scooters Out Of Parks

By Taylor Linzinmeir

May 16, 2022

Electric scooter at city
Photo: Getty Images

Columbus plans to add geofencing after electric scooters have been causing safety concerns in several parks in the city. The geofencing will make scooters that go inside a certain boundary inoperable.

The Department of Public Service said Columbus police have expressed concerns over scooters in Franklin, Goodale and Schiller parks. One Columbus resident, Dee Debenport, who lives near and visits Schiller park daily, spoke with WBNS-10TV Columbus about the issue.

“Schiller Park is many of our neighbors’ front yards and our backyard and literally it's sometimes the only green space people have to enjoy,” she said.

Debenport, who is also the block watch coordinator for several surrounding neighborhoods, said she's been seeing issues with scooters since last summer.

“[They] started terrorizing some elderly people who were playing tennis and some of the people were even knocked over. And I kept getting different reports of instances of people being, the best word I can say is, terrorized,” said Debenport.

According to the city, High Street from Goodale Boulevard to 5th Avenue in the Short North Arts District, as well as the Scioto Mile, are already geofenced. As of right now, the Department of Public Service said they don't have an exact date from the various scooter companies as to when this new plan will come to fruition.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.