The Best Barbecue In Columbus

By Taylor Linzinmeir

May 16, 2022

Barbecue pork ribs
Photo: Getty Images

True barbecue is hard to find — probably because it's impossible to fake. The meaty perfection can only be achieved from slow smoking fresh cuts of meat over real wood for several hours. If you're looking for the best barbecue in your city, look no further. We've got you covered.

Restaurant Clicks, which covers the best food in major cities across the United States, named Smoked on High BBQ as the best barbecue spot in Columbus. Here's what they had to say about it:

Though located in an old Victorian house, Smoked on High BBQ is actually a casual spot for some grub in Columbus. This local restaurant serves slow-smoked BBQ alongside craft beer. And with plenty of positive reviews, you can count on enjoying yourself here. The menu at Smoked on High BBQ is fairly short but just as delicious. We recommend the brisket, pulled pork, chicken drummies, or if you can’t decide, the South High sampler. Be sure to accompany it will a beer or two!

Smoked on High BBQ is located at 755 South High Street in Columbus. For more information, visit the restaurant's website. Plus, there are nine additional incredible barbecue joints on the list. Check those out here.

