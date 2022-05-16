Drew Brees Hints He May Be Coming Out Of Retirement

Drew Brees hinted at a possible NFL comeback amid reports that he's done at NBC Sports after just one season.

“Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided,” Brees shared on his verified Twitter account Sunday (May 15). “I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know.”

Additionally, Brees shared an Instagram post on Sunday teasing a potential NFL comeback after his former team, the New Orleans Saints, had recently signed Louisiana natives and former LSU stars Jarvis Landry and Tyrann Mathieu.