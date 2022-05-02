Tyrann Mathieu Signing With Hometown Saints: Report

New Orleans native and LSU legend Tyrann Mathieu is reportedly coming home.

Mathieu has agreed to a contract with the New Orleans Saints, a source with knowledge of the deal confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"The #Saints are making a key post-draft addition, as they’re expected to sign All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu, sources say. A long-awaited signing that should be finalized in the coming days, the Honey Badger lands in a perfect spot," Rapoport tweeted on Monday (May 2).

Rapoport confirmed previous reports that Mathieu had visited the Saints' facility last month and also participated in a zoom with the Philadelphia Eagles, "but New Orleans was always the leader in the clubhouse."

"In the coming days, this should be finalized. A homecoming," Rapoport added.