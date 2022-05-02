Tyrann Mathieu Signing With Hometown Saints: Report
By Jason Hall
May 2, 2022
New Orleans native and LSU legend Tyrann Mathieu is reportedly coming home.
Mathieu has agreed to a contract with the New Orleans Saints, a source with knowledge of the deal confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"The #Saints are making a key post-draft addition, as they’re expected to sign All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu, sources say. A long-awaited signing that should be finalized in the coming days, the Honey Badger lands in a perfect spot," Rapoport tweeted on Monday (May 2).
Rapoport confirmed previous reports that Mathieu had visited the Saints' facility last month and also participated in a zoom with the Philadelphia Eagles, "but New Orleans was always the leader in the clubhouse."
"In the coming days, this should be finalized. A homecoming," Rapoport added.
Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said the team still had one need after the draft and joked, amid reports of Mathieu's visit, "You guys can guess that. You probably know it already."
Mathieu, who will turn 30 on May 13, expressed his interest in playing for the Saints last month, acknowledging that they were "a team I grew up watching" and the ability to "get to play in front of family and friends," but seemed to downplay the team's need for a safety.
"Any time I see the Saints play defense, I always tap myself on the shoulder and say, 'Hey, I could probably roll with those guys.'
"Those guys have done a great thing. The last couple years, they've been like top-five in defense. I don't think they really need me, but it would be good to go back home and help them win."
New Orleans did have a need at both safety positions this offseason amid Malcolm Jenkins' retirement and Marcus Williams' decision to sign with Baltimore, but had previously signed Marcus Maye, as well as several veterans to provide depth.
Mathieu, a Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, was a first-team All-American, the Chuck Bednarik Award winner and a Heisman Trophy finalist during his sophomore season at LSU in 2011.