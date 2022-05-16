French Montana Must Pay Nearly $130,000 To Pool Cleaner For Dog Bite
By Tony M. Centeno
May 16, 2022
French Montana is still feeling the bite from the lawsuit his pool cleaner filed four years ago. After he was bit by the rapper's dog in 2018, the worker, Juan Lomeli, will receive compensation for his injuries after a judge in California ruled in his favor.
According to a report TMZ published on Monday, May 16, French Montana has been ordered to pay nearly $130,000 to Lomeli for the injuries he sustained after the rapper's German Shepard attacked him while he was on the job. While cleaning French's pool back in 2018, the "No Stylist" rapper's dog, Zane, reportedly lunged at him and bit his arm, which left bloody injuries.
Since the lawsuit was filed, Lomeli previously testified that his injuries were so serious that he had to miss work for a significant amount of time. He alleged that he missed out on a lot of money during that time off. After a jury deliberated on the matter, it was determined that Lomeli was right and awarded him with $129,500 in damages. Lomeli will get $60,000 for pain and suffering, $39,500 for past economic loss and an extra $30,000 for future non-economic loss.
As of this report, French Montana hasn't commented on the result of the lawsuit, and still reportedly has Zane in his possession. On the music front, he hasn't dropped a solo track since he delivered his They Got Amnesia album last year. He recently collaborated with Red Café for "Spirit Of Ecstasy" featuring Fabolous, which dropped on Friday.