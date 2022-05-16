French Montana Must Pay Nearly $130,000 To Pool Cleaner For Dog Bite

Since the lawsuit was filed, Lomeli previously testified that his injuries were so serious that he had to miss work for a significant amount of time. He alleged that he missed out on a lot of money during that time off. After a jury deliberated on the matter, it was determined that Lomeli was right and awarded him with $129,500 in damages. Lomeli will get $60,000 for pain and suffering, $39,500 for past economic loss and an extra $30,000 for future non-economic loss.



As of this report, French Montana hasn't commented on the result of the lawsuit, and still reportedly has Zane in his possession. On the music front, he hasn't dropped a solo track since he delivered his They Got Amnesia album last year. He recently collaborated with Red Café for "Spirit Of Ecstasy" featuring Fabolous, which dropped on Friday.

