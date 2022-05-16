Here's Where To Get The Best Mimosa In Dallas

By Ginny Reese

May 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

May 16th is National Mimosa Day!

When you think of a fun brunch out with friends, you probably picture pancakes, avocado toast, and delicious mimosas.

Yelp has a list of the highest-rated places in Dallas to get a mimosa, with each of the eateries have reviews mentioning the drink. According to the website, the best place in all of Dallas to get a mimosa is Brunchaholics. One Yelp user reviewed the eatery, writing:

"Okay, so I'm literally still sitting here. However I had to make this review, because this place was AMAZING! Black owners, good vibe, great customer service, **** the list goes on!! Now, about the menu... the ONLY downside is you have only two options but the great thing about it, is BOTH options are bomb freaking dot com!! I had the blackened salmon BLT with sweet potato fries. Whew, I'm full as a tick! Ohhhhh, the mimosas?! They hitting too!!"

Here are the top 10 places in the area to get a mimosa:

  1. Brunchaholics
  2. Maple Leaf Diner
  3. Ellen's
  4. Punch Bowl Social Dallas
  5. Haywire
  6. The Porch
  7. Chelsea Corner
  8. Sundown at Granada
  9. Dream Cafe
  10. Smithy

Click here to check out the full list.

