This Arizona City Is Among The Top 10 Cities For Brunch Lovers

Brunch is more than a mid-morning meal. It's an experience and a time to spend with friends, family, or someone special. But, some brunch spots in the area are far better than others.

LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities in America for brunch lovers. The website states, "We looked for cities with delicious bites, brunch clubs, deals, events, and high local demand. For an even closer look at the national brunch scene, we also surveyed U.S. adults’ brunch habits and preferences."

According to the website, Tempe landed in the top ten best cities for brunch lovers. The city placed third overall for "quality." Phoenix wasn't too far behind placing at number 20 on the list, followed by Scottsdale at number 24.

Here are the top 25 cities for brunch lovers, according to LawnStarter:

New York, NY New Orleans, LA Chicago, IL Las Vegas, NV Orlando, FL Savannah, GA San Diego, CA Denver, CO San Francisco, CA Tempe, AZ Portland, OR Seattle, WA Fort Collins, CO Washington, D.C. Kansas City, MO Salt Lake City, UT Fort Lauderdale, FL Nashville, TN Dallas, TX Phoenix, AZ Chattanooga, TN Atlanta, GA Bridgeport, CT Scottsdale, AZ Austin, TX

Click here to check out the full list.