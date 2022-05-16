Here's Where To Get The Best Mimosa In Phoenix

May 16th is National Mimosa Day!

When you think of a fun brunch out with friends, you probably picture pancakes, avocado toast, and delicious mimosas.

Yelp has a list of the highest-rated places in Phoenix to get a mimosa, with each of the eateries have reviews mentioning the drink. According to the website, the best place in all of Phoenix to get a mimosa is Brunch & Sip. One Yelp user reviewed the eatery, writing:

"Excellent location for brunch! Great parking and there is indoor and outdoor dining. The menu is wonderful I got the mimosa flight which consisted of four mimosas orange juice, cranberry, passion fruit with berries and a lime and some sort of berry mixture delicious. My cousin got the morning margarita which was equally delicious."

Here are the top 10 places in the area to get a mimosa:

