Jason Momoa Apologizes For Controversial Photo
By Sarah Tate
May 16, 2022
Jason Momoa has apologized for sharing controversial photos taken while on his day off in Italy.
The Aquaman star faced criticism after sharing some pictures from inside Vatican City's Sistine Chapel, a place where visitors are not permitted to take photos, per AL.com.
Momoa posed for several photos inside the sacred chamber, with the work of artist Michelangelo on full display in the background. He shared the photos on Instagram on May 9, writing, "I LOVE YOU ITALY what a beautiful start to our day off enjoying ROMA." He also posted a couple videos showing off the detailed carvings inside and stunning rooftop views rooftop views of Vatican City and Rome.
On Saturday (May 14), the actor, who was in the Italian capital filming Fast X, the 10th installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, posted a video to Instagram again to apologize for the perceived disrespect of ignoring the "no photos" rule and express his "absolute admiration" for the people of Italy. That video can be seen here.
"It's my last day in Rome, and I just love you and Italy," Momoa said, adding, "If you ever thought I disrespected your culture, that wasn't my intention."
Addressing the controversy, he said, "I found people really wanted to take photos with me... I was very respectful and I asked for permission for what I thought would be okay. I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone's culture. So if I did, I apologize."
He added, "I definitely paid to have that private moment and gave a nice donation to the church."