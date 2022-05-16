Jason Momoa Apologizes For Controversial Photo

Jason Momoa has apologized for sharing controversial photos taken while on his day off in Italy.

The Aquaman star faced criticism after sharing some pictures from inside Vatican City's Sistine Chapel, a place where visitors are not permitted to take photos, per AL.com.

Momoa posed for several photos inside the sacred chamber, with the work of artist Michelangelo on full display in the background. He shared the photos on Instagram on May 9, writing, "I LOVE YOU ITALY what a beautiful start to our day off enjoying ROMA." He also posted a couple videos showing off the detailed carvings inside and stunning rooftop views rooftop views of Vatican City and Rome.