More Stimulus Checks Coming To Millions in 43 States

Last year, as part of the American Rescue Plan, millions of Americans got a third stimulus check. While there is no word on if a fourth one is on its way, that doesn't mean more money isn't available. In fact, there was another $10 billion dollars set aside in the American Rescue Plan that will soon be going out to qualified residents in 43 states.

The money is part of the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF), which, according to the Treasury Department, was set up to "prevent mortgage delinquencies and defaults, foreclosures, loss of utilities or home energy services, and displacement of homeowners experiencing financial hardship after January 21, 2020." That means the money will help anyone struggling to pay their mortgage, homeowner's insurance, utilities and other costs, but it will prioritize funds for "homeowners who have experienced the greatest hardships, leveraging local and national income indicators to maximize the impact."

So how much can you get? Well it's all been divvied up by the states, territories and tribes, but every state, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico were all given $50 million. The states then decide who will get the funds and how much they will get. So far, 43 states have opened HAF programs or pilot programs. For those states, you can head to this website and click on where you live to learn how to apply and what the requirements are to do so. However, if you live in Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Dakota or Utah, you'll just have to keep checking those states' sites for any updates.