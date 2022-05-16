North Carolina Man 'Shaking' After Massive Lottery Win

A man in North Carolina recently became the first winner of a top prize for a recently-launched scratch-off lottery game.

Ricky Futrell, of Richlands, recently stopped by the Speedway on Richlands Highway to pick up a $100 Million Mega Cash ticket, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. His $20 ticket for the game, which launched earlier this month, ended up being a great investment as he scratched the ticket to reveal a $2 million prize.

"I'm shaking," he said. "It's overwhelming."

Futrell claimed his prize, where he had to choose between accepting the win as either an annuity of $100,000 per year over the course of 20 years or a one time, lump sump payment of $1.2 million. In the end, he chose the latter, taking home a grand total of $852,126 after all required state and federal tax withholdings.

The lucky winner didn't reveal what he plans to do with his massive new winnings, but now that he's nearly $1 million richer, the possibilities are nearly endless.

According to lottery officials, the Onslow County man was the first person to win one of the $100 Million Mega Cash game's top prizes. Three additional top prizes of $2 million remain in play as do eight prizes of $100,000.