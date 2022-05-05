North Carolina Woman Scores First Jackpot In New Lottery Game

A lucky winner in North Carolina is the first person to score the jackpot in one of the state's newest lottery games.

Keshia Borland, of Greensboro, recently purchased a $5 Fast Play ticket in the new DOUBLE W!N game, becoming the lucky first winner just a few days after the game first debuted on Sunday (May 1), according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are around 1 in 320,000.

Borland purchased the winning ticket on Wednesday (May 4) from the Food Lion on Lawndale Drive, scoring a $131,379 jackpot. She claimed her prize at lottery headquarters later that day where she brought home an incredible $91,614 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

According to lottery officials, the Fast Play's jackpot is a rolling, progressive prize that increases with each ticket that is purchased until finally a winning ticket is sold. Winning $5 tickets, such as in the new DOUBLE W!N game, received 50% of the jackpot. As of Thursday (May 5) morning, the jackpot was around $144,000.

