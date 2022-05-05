North Carolina Woman Scores First Jackpot In New Lottery Game

By Sarah Tate

May 5, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A lucky winner in North Carolina is the first person to score the jackpot in one of the state's newest lottery games.

Keshia Borland, of Greensboro, recently purchased a $5 Fast Play ticket in the new DOUBLE W!N game, becoming the lucky first winner just a few days after the game first debuted on Sunday (May 1), according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are around 1 in 320,000.

Borland purchased the winning ticket on Wednesday (May 4) from the Food Lion on Lawndale Drive, scoring a $131,379 jackpot. She claimed her prize at lottery headquarters later that day where she brought home an incredible $91,614 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

According to lottery officials, the Fast Play's jackpot is a rolling, progressive prize that increases with each ticket that is purchased until finally a winning ticket is sold. Winning $5 tickets, such as in the new DOUBLE W!N game, received 50% of the jackpot. As of Thursday (May 5) morning, the jackpot was around $144,000.

Borland isn't the only lucky winner in North Carolina to score a big prize in a new game. One woman in Mount Holly thought her ticket was fake when she learned of her six-figure win, while a man in Winterville scored a massive $5 million in a recently-launched game.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.