The Best Barbecue In Minneapolis

True barbecue is hard to find — probably because it's impossible to fake. The meaty perfection can only be achieved from slow smoking fresh cuts of meat over real wood for several hours. If you're looking for the best barbecue in your city, look no further. We've got you covered.

A writer for Discover The Cities named Ted Cook's 19th Hole Barbecue as the best smoked northern barbecue in Minneapolis (and the writer is originally a Texan, so we feel it's safe to trust this source). Here's what they had to say about it:

Ted Cook’s is a small little BBQ shop in the Powderhorn neighborhood of South Minneapolis. With a history that dates back to 1968, this place is one of the original great BBQ joints in our city. It’s changed hands a few times over the years and Ted Cook has sadly passed on, but this restaurant still carries on his tradition of smoking all its meats over hickory and cherry wood. The result is legit BBQ that can hit the spot, whether you’re carving ribs, (or rib tips!) smoked chicken, pulled pork, or even hot links.

Ted Cook's 19th Hole is located at 2814 East 38th Street in Minneapolis. For more information, check out the restaurant's website here.