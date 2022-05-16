This Is The Best Cake In Virginia

A McLean bakery is being credited for having the best cake in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cake in every state, which included the Candy Bar Crunch at Fluffy Thoughts Cakes as the top choice for Virginia.

"Although reviewers noted that some of Fluffy Thoughts's confections weren't the best in the state, there's one thing food critics and customers agree on: the candy bar crunch cake is a must if you're in the area," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "This marble cake is filled with homemade salted caramel, milk chocolate or dark chocolate ganache, vanilla Italian meringue buttercream, and Fluffy's crispy chocolate crunchies."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best cake in every state: