This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Washington

Fast food restaurants have a bit of a reputation when it comes to the quality of their food. That doesn't mean all brands and chains are mediocre. In fact, some will surprise you with their interesting menus and delicious dishes.

If you're wondering what residents in your state are craving, Mashed located the best fast food restaurant chains in every state:

"To help you separate the best chains from those you should avoid with all of your might, we have meticulously pinpointed the absolute best restaurant chain in each state by weighing recommendations, online reviews, awards and other forms of recognition, and first-hand taste-testing."

Their pick for Washington state is Taco Time Northwest!

Here's why writers chose this taco chain:

"While it may be a bit confusing, Taco Time Northwest and Taco Time are two separate companies. Taco Time Northwest is based in the state of Washington and there are 80 locations in Seattle and the surrounding area. Founded in 1962, they've been blessing Puget Sound with highly-rated Mexican food for decades. As you would expect, they have hard tacos, soft tacos, and burritos. Be warned that they serve their meals with what they call Tater Fries. While that's not exactly an authentic Mexican side, your taste buds won't complain at all."