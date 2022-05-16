This Is The Least Popular Roller Coaster At Cedar Point

The least popular rollercoaster at one of America's most popular amusement parks is safe for children under the age of three. It is rated low only for the fact that it is not for adults, and it is not for thrill seekers.

According to a list compiled by Matador Network, the least popular rollercoaster in all of Cedar Point is Wilderness Run. Wilderness Run is primarily ridden by children, but can be a safe choice for those who are not fond of heights, as it only goes up 19-feet at a mere speed of six miles per hour. The ride lasts for 50 seconds of subtle twists and turns along a smooth track. You will not catching anyone screaming on this ride, or getting nervous in line.

Here is what Matador Network had to say about the least popular rollercoaster at Cedar Point:

"If you go on this ride without the company of a small child, there’s a good chance security will be asking you some questions. It’s a nice, short, flat coaster that moves slower than a mediocre jogger, and the only reason to go is if you have a kid under three. Otherwise, you look suspect, and the last thing you need is Chris Hansen asking you to have a seat during your day at the theme park."

