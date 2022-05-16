This Is The Most Expensive House For Sale In Ohio

The most expensive home for sale in Ohio sits on over five acres of land and includes a theatre, game room, bar, lounge, pool, and tennis court among other astounding amenities.

We searched Zillow for the most expensive house for sale in Ohio right now, and the price comes in at a whopping $6,950,000. It is located at 2779 Som Center Rd, Hunting Valley and is for sale at such a high price point due to its unparalleled amenities. The house features four floors, with the fourth floor serving as a cigar and tasting room leading up to a rooftop with views of the surrounding rivers and hills.

Here is what Zillow had to say about the most expensive house in Ohio:

"At just over 17,000 square feet, each room is designed with elegant practicality and function in mind. From the gourmet kitchen to the 2,800+ square foot fitness center, this home provides every possible amenity. A carriage home on the property provides supplementary parking and additional living space. Nearly every room provides a glimpse of the pristine grounds, stocked fishing pond, pool, tennis court, and volleyball court, with multiple patios allowing graceful transitions to outdoor living and entertaining. The first-floor owner’s suite is complete with an elegant en-suite, a dressing room, and an office. Upstairs, there are 4 bedroom suites, 3 full bathrooms, a second laundry room, an office, and media room."

For more information visit HERE.