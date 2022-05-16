This Is The Cheapest Place To Order Barbecue In Ohio

By Logan DeLoye

May 16, 2022

Barbecue. Barbecue table spread. Beef brisket, chicken, pork ribs, beef ribs, Mac n cheese, cornbread, Brussels sprouts, coleslaw & beer. Classic traditional Texas meats & side dishes.
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes, you have to compromise quality to save a little money, but at this stand-out Ohio BBQ joint, there is no such thing. Each meal is of the best quality and is offered at an affordable price. Those looking to enjoy a good meal without breaking the bank should look no further.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the cheapest place to order BBQ in Ohio is at Eli's BBQ in Cincinnati. Eli's is known for serving cheap savory sandwiches and mouthwatering sides in comparison to other BBQ joints throughout the state. They offer entrees for $6.50 and sides for $2.50. If desired, customers can eat a hearty meal for less than $10 dollars. They serve ribs, pulled pork, and smoked turkey among many other options. Eli's is one of the few places where Ohioans can order a fried hotdog.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the cheapest place to order BBQ in Ohio:

"East of downtown along the Ohio River, Eli's BBQ serves up some of the best pulled pork in the Midwest. Sandwiches start at $6.50 and sides are $2.50. Hickory-smoked turkey, dry-rub ribs, and fried hot dogs are also popular."

For more information regarding the cheapest food in Ohio visit HERE.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.