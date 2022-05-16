This Is The Cheapest Place To Order Barbecue In Ohio

Sometimes, you have to compromise quality to save a little money, but at this stand-out Ohio BBQ joint, there is no such thing. Each meal is of the best quality and is offered at an affordable price. Those looking to enjoy a good meal without breaking the bank should look no further.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the cheapest place to order BBQ in Ohio is at Eli's BBQ in Cincinnati. Eli's is known for serving cheap savory sandwiches and mouthwatering sides in comparison to other BBQ joints throughout the state. They offer entrees for $6.50 and sides for $2.50. If desired, customers can eat a hearty meal for less than $10 dollars. They serve ribs, pulled pork, and smoked turkey among many other options. Eli's is one of the few places where Ohioans can order a fried hotdog.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the cheapest place to order BBQ in Ohio:

"East of downtown along the Ohio River, Eli's BBQ serves up some of the best pulled pork in the Midwest. Sandwiches start at $6.50 and sides are $2.50. Hickory-smoked turkey, dry-rub ribs, and fried hot dogs are also popular."

