This Is The Most Legendary Dessert In Arizona

By Ginny Reese

May 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Whether you have a sweet tooth or not, I think we can all agree that sometimes you just need to a sugar-filled, decadent dessert. Desserts can say a lot about an area, with each state having its own dessert that it's known for.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the most legendary desserts in each state. The website states, "From decadent ice cream sundaes to slices of cake to over-the-top treats you may not have heard about yet, we scoured the country for the most iconic and truly beloved desserts that represent local flavors and tastes."

According to the website, the most legendary dessert in Arizona is ice cream topped with a macaron and toasted marshmallow from Fatty Daddy's in Scottsdale. The website explains what sets this dessert above the rest:

"This locally-owned shop has a wacky menu that is legendary for their fired-up toppings. Their signature treats include ice cream, gelato, and sorbet—all topped off with a freshly made macaroon and toasted marshmallow blazed up by an in-house torch—that are always menu and full of flavor choices."

The perfect toasted marshmallow has a golden crust, which is achieved by gently roasting them for several minutes. The...

Posted by Fatty Daddy's on Saturday, April 9, 2022

Click here to check out the full list of the most legendary desserts in each state.

