This Is The Most Legendary Dessert In Texas

By Ginny Reese

May 16, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Whether you have a sweet tooth or not, I think we can all agree that sometimes you just need to a sugar-filled, decadent dessert. Desserts can say a lot about an area, with each state having its own dessert that it's known for.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the most legendary desserts in each state. The website states, "From decadent ice cream sundaes to slices of cake to over-the-top treats you may not have heard about yet, we scoured the country for the most iconic and truly beloved desserts that represent local flavors and tastes."

According to the website, the most legendary dessert in Texas are frozen bananas from Bananarchy in Austin. The website explains what sets this dessert above the rest:

"Yes, this food truck only serves frozen bananas—and they do them right! You'll find frozen bananas dipped in chocolate or vegan chocolate, peanut butter, and vanilla. They're then rolled in toppings of your choice, including coconut, sprinkles, toffee, and more. Don't forget a drizzle of chocolate and marshmallow to finish!"

Wear your best manicure and treat yourself to gooey caramel delight 🎶 And #vegan Bananarchists, we’ve got you covered this week with a coconut-based caramel alternative! Come on, it’s a classic!

Posted by Bananarchy on Monday, May 2, 2022

Click here to check out the full list of the most legendary desserts in each state.

