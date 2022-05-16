Watch A High School Drummer Play 'Mind Your Manners' With Pearl Jam

By Katrina Nattress

May 16, 2022

Pearl Jam's drummer Matt Cameron tested positive for COVID while the band was prepping to play two shows in Oakland. While many bands would reschedule those dates, Eddie Vedder and company decided to soldier on and get creative with their percussion situation.

Touring member Josh Klinghoffer and Richard Stuverud (Jeff Ament collaborator) switched off filling in on drums throughout both sets, and during the first show, a fan named Josh Arroyo got behind the kit during "Yellow Ledbetter." On the second night, Pearl Jam enlisted a high schooler named Kai Neukermans to drum on "Mind Your Manners" off the 2013 album Lightning Bolt.

The 18-year-old recalled how the opportunity came to be in an interview with The San Francisco Chronicle, explaining that he texted Vedder’s daughter, Olivia, whom he met at her dad's Ohana Fest. He was asked to record video of himself drumming along to a Pearl Jam song, so he skipped school (and missed a statistics test) and headed to a practice space. Though he may not be used to playing in front of 20,000 fans, Neukermans does have experience performing with his band Alive.

Watch Neukermans play "Mind Your Manners" with Pearl Jam above and see a full list of tour dates here.

Pearl Jam
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.