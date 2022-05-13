Pearl Jam Member Tests Positive For COVID

Matt Cameron tested positive for COVID, but that didn't stop Pearl Jam from playing their show in Oakland last night (May 12). As SPIN reports, touring member Josh Klinghoffer and Richard Stuverud (Jeff Ament collaborator) switched off filling in on drums throughout the set, and a fan named Josh Arroyo even got behind the kit during "Yellow Ledbetter," the last song of the night. It was Cameron’s first missed show since joining Pearl Jam 24 years ago.

Frontman Eddie Vedder addressed Cameron's diagnosis at the beginning of the show, telling the crowd, “even his superhero status could not prevent him from testing positive. Let’s let the s**t hit the fan and hopefully it’s good s**t!”

Though the band hasn't publicly revealed how they plan to move forward while Cameron recovers, but for now the duo of Klinghoffer and Stuverud seems to be working just fine.

Watch Arroyo drum with Pearl Jam above and check out who played what on drums below.