XXXTentacion's Mother & Manager Discuss The Origin Of New Hulu Documentary

"The documentary was in progress for a long time," Solomon Sounds said, "from even before he got out of jail, Cleo and myself were working with The FADER and trying to basically document his rise to stardom."



Look At Me: XXXTentacion follows the Florida rapper's rise from the time his song "Look At Me" flourished online until his untimely demise in 2018. The doc will touch on certain topics like his successful music career, his struggles with mental health, Cleo's meeting with his ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala and plenty other interesting stories about his life.



The documentary will also feature appearances from X's famous friends Ski Mask The Slump God, producer John Cunningham and fellow Members Only group members Craig Xen and Kid Trunks. It will also contain previously unreleased archival footage featuring the fallen rapper. The estate for XXXTentacion first reveled the plans for the documentary in 2019 on the one-year anniversary of his death.



"To Jahseh's supporters across the world, we continue to be amazed at the love and support that X's fans show on a daily basis," the estate said in a statement at the time. "We know how much his music means to all of you, and his impact continues to be more powerful than its ever been. It's important to us to continue to honor Jah's legacy, and in that spirit we are planning an exciting 2022. One of our first initiatives is to get as much of X's music from his earliest days as an artist up on all DSPs."



Look At Me: XXXTentacion drops on Hulu on May 26. Catch the entire interview up top.