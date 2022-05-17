2 Texas Cities Among Best Travel Destinations In US

It's nearly summer and the spirit of traveling is back in full swing.

WalletHub released a study that ranks 100 metros in the U.S. based on which ones are the best and worst travel destinations. The website states, "WalletHub developed a ranking of the cheapest U.S. destinations that are also the easiest to reach."

Good news for Texas residents! Two cities ranked among the best travel destinations, which means you don't even have to travel out of the state for a great vacation.

Austin made it into the top 10, placing 4th overall. The city placed 11th overall for attractions and 21st overall for weather.

Dallas-Fort Worth came in at number 31 on the list. The city was 21st overall for attractions and 22nd overall for local costs.

Here are the top 10 travel destinations, according to WalletHub:

Orlando, FL Washington D.C. Tampa, FL Austin, TX Salt Lake City, UT Los Angeles, CA Honolulu, HI Minneapolis, MN Cincinnati, OH San Antonio, TX

Click here to check out the full list.