1 Arizona Hotel Named Among The Best New Hotels In The World

Hotels can be a vessel for exploring new cities or a way of escaping every day life just to relax. so, finding the perfect hotel can be a challenge.

Travel + Leisure compiled a list of the worlds best new hotels. The list has hotels from several different countries and continents. The website states, "We've aimed to showcase the properties that are at the top of their game and adding something new to the conversation, whether they're century-old stalwarts fresh off a major reno or intimate family-run boutiques that hit the sweet spot between hotel hospitality and vacation-rental hominess."

One Arizona hotel landed on the list. The Arizona Biltmore, a Waldorf Astoria Resort in Phoenix landed among the world's best new hotels. The website explains:

"The property is a world of its own: a sprawling 39-acre complex of over 700 guest rooms spread across a main building and standalone cottages; seven swimming pools; six food and beverage outposts (including the outdoor Spire Bar, built from the ground up with a soaring conical tower that's meant to pay homage to Wright's legacy with its scallop-patterned mosaics); and a 12 treatment room spa, Tierra Luna. All of it is interspersed with desert blooms and the majestic, endemic Saguaro cacti."