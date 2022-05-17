A New Interstate Could Be Coming To Texas Soon. Here's Where

By Dani Medina

May 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A new highway could be making its way to Texas soon, thanks to new plans in place that call for the construction of a new interstate between the Lone Star State and New Mexico.

The new interstate highway would connect Interstate-27 in north Texas to I-25 in Raton, New Mexico, according to KRQE. There are currently two traffic routes — U.S. HWY 64 and 87 — that connect the two states, but they are often crowded and dangerous. The new interstate section would be a part of the ports-to-plains corridor, which is a joint effort between New Mexico, Texas, Colorado and Oklahoma to "secure federal funding for developing and improving roads."

"This is something that we’ve advocated for, for a number of years along with other communities along the route to northeastern New Mexico," Raton City Manager Scott Berry said.

Not only would this interstate help improve traffic flow, but it would also create over 30,000 jobs. "This opens up a lot of potential new businesses. I think entrepreneurs and businesses out there would look for this type of opportunity because of the strategic location Raton has between Texas and Colorado," Berry added.

According to KRQE, there are two potential costs for the interstate project. To rehab the current corridor, it would cost about $219 million. To convert the existing highway to an interstate, it would cost about $1.3 billion.

The next steps include conducting more research to identify phases, costs and connections to I-25.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.