An 18-wheeler carrying over 35,000 pounds of eggs crashed into a bridge on Monday (May 16) morning, leaving an "eggstremely" unfortunate situation on Interstate 30 near Interstate 45.

The incident occurred on the westbound RL Thornton Freeway at Malcom X Boulevard in Dallas around 4 a.m. Monday, according to FOX 4. The semi-truck crashed through a guardrail and hit a bridge support, which resulted in the spillage of tons of eggs on the highway.

The driver was not hurt, but traffic was. It took work crews several hours to clean up the mess, FOX 4 reported.

According to WFAA, the eggs were the Eggland's Best brand, so the estimated value of the spilled eggs is about $90,000. The egg company said it would "expedite to replace what was lost," and assured that this spill wouldn't impact supply chain issues.

The Texas Department of Transportation will now inspect the damaged bridge support. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.