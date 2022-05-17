Arrest Made After Body Of New York Teen Who Vanished In 2009 Found

The body of Brittanee Drexel, a then-17-year-old from New York reported missing on a 2009 spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, was recovered by authorities in South Carolina earlier this month.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver confirmed Drexel's body was located on May 11 and that Raymond Moody, 62, was charged with murder, kidnapping and sexual misconduct in relation to the case, all of which authorities believe took place on April 25, 2009.

"This is truly a mother's worst nightmare," said Dawn Drexel, Brittanee's mother, while addressing reporters via People.com. "I am mourning my beautiful daughter today, as I have for the last 13 years. We are much closer to the peace that I have been hoping for."

Investigators believe Drexel was killed prior to being buried on April 26, 2009.