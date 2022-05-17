Baby Formula Maker Reaches Agreement With FDA To Reopen Shuttered Plant

Abbott Nutrition has reached an agreement with the Food and Drug Administration to reopen its shuttered baby formula plant. The plant was closed in February after a bacterial infection that killed two infants sparked recalls of formula produced at the factory in Sturgis, Michigan.

Abbott noted there was "no conclusive evidence to link Abbott's formulas to these infant illnesses."

The plant's closure put even more strain on the supply chain and made a nationwide shortage of baby formula even worse.

Abbott said that it hopes to resume operations at the plant within two weeks and will start by producing its specialty metabolic formulas EleCare and Alimentum first. Then it will begin the production of Similac and other formulas. The company said it expects to have formulas back on store shelves within two months of reopening.

"Our number one priority is getting infants and families the high-quality formulas they need, and this is a major step toward reopening our Sturgis facility so we can ease the nationwide formula shortage. We look forward to working with the FDA to quickly and safely reopen the facility," Abbott Chairman and CEO Robert B. Ford said in a press release. "We know millions of parents and caregivers depend on us, and we're deeply sorry that our voluntary recall worsened the nationwide formula shortage. We will work hard to re-earn the trust that moms, dads, and caregivers have placed in our formulas for more than 50 years."