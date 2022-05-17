Friday The 13th Proves Lucky For North Carolina Lottery Winner

Friday the 13th is normally a day when superstitious people worry about possible bad luck, whether it's crossing paths with a black cat or fighting off a man in a hockey mask at an abandoned summer camp. One woman in North Carolina, however, got a surprise that was the opposite of bad luck when she won a $2 million lottery prize.

On Friday (May 13), Frederica Bridgers, of Tarboro, stopped by the Tobacco Plus on St. Andrew Street to pick up a $20 Grand Money ticket, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. She waited until she got home to scratch off the ticket, but she didn't realize at first just how lucky she actually was.

"I scratched the whole ticket and I thought it wasn't a winner," she recalled. "I glanced over it again though and then I saw the big two and I was stunned."

Bridgers claimed her prize at lottery headquarters, choosing between receiving the winnings as either an annuity of $100,000 per year over the course of 20 years or as a one time, lump sum payment of $1.2 million. In the end, she chose the latter, bringing home a grand total of $852,126 after state and federal taxes.

When asked what she plans to do with her new prize, she told lottery officials she want to set some aside for her family and maybe even open her own business. As for Friday the 13th's past association with being "unlucky," Bridgers feels differently now.

"Nobody can ever tell me that it's a bad luck day anymore," she joked. "It's lucky now."