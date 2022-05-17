Johnny Depp's Legal Team Grills Amber Heard About James Franco Visit

The latest controversial moment in the ongoing Johnny Depp, Amber Heard defamation trial involves actor James Franco. After a short recess, Amber is back on the stand to testify. On Tuesday, May 17, Depp's legal team put the actress through a series of tough, "rapid-fire" questions regarding her allegations of physical assault, according to TMZ.

During the cross-examination, Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez played surveillance footage from Johhny's Downtown Los Angeles apartment that shows Amber getting into the elevator with James Franco. The footage was reportedly taken after an alleged fight in their apartment. The pair both ride the elevator up to her floor and exit together at around 11:00 P.M.

According to TMZ, Vasquez grilled Amber, asking her if she was aware of how late it was and whether she was aware Johnny happened to be out of town at that time. Amber said she didn't recall any of those details. They also report the questions were meant to hint at the idea that Amber might have been "fooling around" behind Depp's back, "at least that's the impression JD's attorney has left," wrote the tabloid.

After the cross-examination, Depp's legal team is getting a bit of flack, specifically for the questions regarding her time with Franco. A source close to Amber told TMZ, "Depp's legal team did a great disservice to all women this morning. They showed women exactly what could happen to them in court if they speak up about abuse at home."