Lil Keed's Previous Health Issues May Have Contributed To Cause Of Death
By Tony M. Centeno
May 17, 2022
It's been three days since Lil Keed passed away. Although his brother Lil Gotit said that he witnessed the rapper's death, he didn't confirm exactly how he passed. Now, his cause of death has been revealed.
According to a report TMZ published on Tuesday, May 17, Lil Keed had complained of severe stomach pain several days before his death. The pain was so unbearable that the "Blicky Blicky" rapper eventually went to a hospital in L.A. to get himself examined. While he was at the hospital, things took a turn for the worse. Apparently, his liver and kidneys began to fail, which led to his untimely death.
"Can't believe I seened u die today bro," Keed's brother Gotit wrote in an Instagram caption on the day of his death. "I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that's go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy."
Keed was doing fine up until the days before his hospital visit. He was actually expected to perform at a music festival in North Carolina on the day of his death. The YSL rapper was booked and busy despite everything that was happening with his close friends Young Thug and Gunna. Keed was Thugger's artist but he was not named in the 56-count indictment against the 28 YSL members in Atlanta.
Keed reportedly had other issues with drugs and alcohol in the past. However, according to sources close to the fallen rapper, Keed was sober and had not been using around the time of his death. The Los Angeles County Coroner's office will perform an autopsy to determine exactly what happened before he passed away.