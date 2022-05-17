Lil Keed's Previous Health Issues May Have Contributed To Cause Of Death

"Can't believe I seened u die today bro," Keed's brother Gotit wrote in an Instagram caption on the day of his death. "I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that's go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy."



Keed was doing fine up until the days before his hospital visit. He was actually expected to perform at a music festival in North Carolina on the day of his death. The YSL rapper was booked and busy despite everything that was happening with his close friends Young Thug and Gunna. Keed was Thugger's artist but he was not named in the 56-count indictment against the 28 YSL members in Atlanta.



Keed reportedly had other issues with drugs and alcohol in the past. However, according to sources close to the fallen rapper, Keed was sober and had not been using around the time of his death. The Los Angeles County Coroner's office will perform an autopsy to determine exactly what happened before he passed away.