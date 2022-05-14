Rapper Lil Keed Dies At 24

Rapper Lil Keed has died at the age of 24 years old.

The cause of death is unclear at this time, according to Complex.

His brother, Lil Gotit, confirmed his death on social media early Saturday (May 14) morning in an Instagram post. "Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy," the rapper said.

On Lil Gotit's Instagram story, he also said, "Whyy bra whyyy u leave me bra."

Lil Keed's girlfriend and mother of their daughter, Quana Bandz, shared a lengthy Instagram post regarding the "Snake" rapper's untimely death.

"I love you sooooo much baby 🥺 what I’m post to do with out you😤 I can’t breathe right sleep right nothing I don’t even wanna talk to nobody Keed I can’t take this why you leave US bru. What am I supposed to tell Naychur? What am I gone tell our new baby ? Keed I just told you the other day if you left me with these two kids I was gone loose my mind 🥺 my Mind is lost baby."