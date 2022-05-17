Miley Cyrus Reveals Dolly Parton's Unexpected Communication Style

Miley Cyrus clearly has the best godmother in the world: Dolly Parton. The “Midnight Sky” singer has even teamed up with the country music icon on a few projects, including a Super Bowl commercial — and Cyrus couldn’t help but call out an irony while she spoke with Seth Meyers on his talk show. During her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Cyrus reflected on the T-Mobile commercial she and Parton appeared in, which aired during Super Bowl LVI. The cell phone commercial was ironic because, according to Cyrus, Parton seems to prefer an unexpected form of communication:

“…It was amazing because, you know, she was doing it for the phones, yet every time I coordinate and kind of communicate with Dolly, it’s still through fax. So, I don’t know what she’s talking about. She’s rarely on the phone. …We do use the phone, but she does a fax, and then someone scans the fax, and then they put it into a text message, and then that gets sent to me. Yeah. And it’s always signed. So now I’ve kind of started my own version where I go into the notes, and I’ve started to try to make my own letters, because there’s something so amazing just about a connection. It’s just not casual, you know? You know, that she took the time to get out, I guess her typewriter? She also made me a demo one time where she talks about being super high-tech, but it was all through a cassette, which then she voice demoed onto a flip phone, which someone then put on to the iPhone, which then got sent to me.”

“She has a phone. She just doesn’t use it, I don’t think,” Cyrus continued. “I think someone uses it for her and does the fax machine through the phone.”

Meyers couldn’t help but clarify that, despite the jokes on his show, “nothing would make me happier” than receiving a knock at his door from someone saying, “Fax from Dolly Parton.” Parton’s goddaughter quipped that the message might instead come “from like, a pink pigeon or something. A flamingo probably delivers it. …with long acrylic nails, big boobs, and a blonde wig. The Dolly Pigeon.”

Cyrus also talked about a previous appearance on Saturday Night Live, covering one of Parton’s songs. She said Parton “loved it, and she loves when I introduce my fans to music in a way that’s still me, rather than — Dolly doesn’t want anyone to copy/paste. She doesn’t want anyone to just sing her songs. She wants them to infuse themselves into her music…” Cyrus said Parton’s authenticity is what makes her legendary godmother so loved, and said:

“I’ve taken a poll. I think Dolly is the most loved person on the planet, right? And again, it’s just, she’s been so consistently caring, and kind, and herself. And again, she didn’t look like the standard female country music artist that was polite and wearing long dresses. She had big hair and big boobs and she’s left this big mark on the entire world that all of us are just trying to fill her crystalized shoes, which is never going to happen.”

Watch the full interview clip here: