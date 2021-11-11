Dolly Parton Reveals Which 'Jolene' Cover Is Her New Favorite

Dolly Parton has recorded many iconic songs throughout her career in country music — and she just revealed her favorite cover of one of her biggest hits.

“Jolene” is a classic track in which the country legend begs a beautiful woman with auburn hair not to steal her man: “Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene/ I’m begging of you please don't take my man/ Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene/ Please don't take him just because you can” The song has been covered tons of times over the years, including by goddaughter and pop artist Miley Cyrus, a cappella group Pentatonix, rock duo The White Stripes, and singer-rapper Lil Nas X, to name a few. Some — including Parton herself — even reworked the lyrics to “Jolene” as a nod to the “vaccine” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, another one is standing out to Parton. She took to Instagram on Thursday (November 11) to reveal which one caught her attention: “My little song ‘Jolene’ has been done so many different ways and I love them all, but I think this one is my favorite,” she captioned, calling attention to Destructo’s remix. The DJ (whose real name is Gary Richards) responded in the comments: “This is a dream come true. 😍” See Parton’s post here: