More Record Summer-Like Temperatures Expected In U.S.

By Jason Hall

May 17, 2022

Heat wave hot sun, Climate change, makes heat Stroke
Photo: Getty Images

Numerous U.S. cities are expected to see more record heat this week as temperatures continue to rise.

NBC News reports highs are expected to be between 15 and 25 degrees above average on Tuesday (May 17), comparable to mid-July as they rise into the mid-0s and low-100s in the Southern Plains.

Cities expected to set records on Tuesday include Dallas, Amarillo and San Antonio, Texas, as well as Roswell, New Mexico.

Eastern cities, such as Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, as well as Orlando, Florida, are also expected to see rising temperatures later in the week.

NBC News reports more than 100 new daily record highs are expected to be set throughout the U.S. by the weekend.

Saturday (May 21) is, however, expected to bring cooler temperatures across the Southern Plains while the Easter region of the U.S. deals with rising temperatures, which includes the first possible 90-degree day in New York City.

The high temperatures are expected after a record-setting second week of May, which saw uncharacteristically hot weather in the Southwest, Southern Plains and New England regions of the U.S.

Last week, Amarillo, Texas, exceeded 100 degrees before May 15 for the first time ever, then did so twice in three days, NBC News reports.

