These Tennessee Cities Are Among The Best Places To Live In 2022

By Sarah Tate

May 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Tennessee has no shortage of amazing communities, both big and small, that many people are proud to call home. But how do they measure up to other cities around the country?

U.S. News & World Report analyzed the 150 most populous metropolitan areas around the U.S. to determine which areas are the best places to live in 2022, using data such as quality of life, job market and desirability. Four cities in the Volunteer State made the list, with one even cracking the Top 25 overall.

These Tennessee cities are among the best places to live in the country:

  • No. 25: Nashville
  • No. 33: Knoxville
  • No. 59: Chattanooga
  • No. 145: Memphis

Coming in at No. 25 overall, Nashville was named the best place to live in the state and among the best in the entire country. With an overall score of 6.5 and desirability of 7.4, Music City was recognized beyond its identity as the capital of country music, being described as "a community fiercely driven by a desire to create."

These are the Top 10 best places to live, according to the list:

  1. Huntsville, Alabama
  2. Colorado Springs, Colorado
  3. Green Bay, Wisconsin
  4. Boulder, Colorado
  5. San Jose, California
  6. Raleigh & Durham, North Carolina
  7. Fayetteville, Arkansas
  8. Portland, Maine
  9. Sarasota, Florida
  10. San Francisco, California

Check out the full list here to see the best places to live in the country.

