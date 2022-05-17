Two Top WWE Superstars Walk Out During Live 'RAW' Broadcast

PWInsider initially reported Banks and Naomi's walkout during RAW's taping in Norfolk, Virginia on Monday, which was supposed to include both participating in a six-pack challenge match that also included Becky Lynch, Asuka, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. to determine who would face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

Fightful Select reports Banks met with WWE chairman Vince McMahon and voiced her displeasure with the creative direction of the match amid ongoing issues with the company.

Naomi reportedly left with her tag-team partner despite being booked to win the match, according to multiple reports.

WWE made numerous references to Banks and Naomi's absence during its live RAW broadcast Monday night, which included color commentator Corey Graves referring to the women's tag team champions as having "unprofessionally" walked out.

The main event instead concluded with Asuka defeating Lynch in a singles match to become the No. 1 contender for Belair's RAW women's championship.

Banks and Naomi won the women's tag-team during Night Two of WrestleMania 38 last month, which is Banks' third reign, having previously served as an inaugural champion in February 2019 and again in May 2020, both alongside Bayley.

The 30-year-old has consistently been one of WWE's top female stars since debuting on its main roster in 2015, having won both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships a combined six times, as well as headlining Night One WrestleMania 37 with Bianca Belair, becoming the first Black women to jointly headline WWE's biggest annual event in history.

Naomi, a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, has been a mainstay in WWE's women's division since debuting on RAW in 2012.