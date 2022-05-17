Vince Wilfork To Receive Massive Honor From Patriots

Vince Wilfork will soon take his rightful place in the New England Patriots Hall of Fame.

"It's my pleasure to announce Vince Wilfork as our 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame selection," said Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft in a statement to NFL.com. "For more than a decade, Vince was a dominant defender in the trenches and anchored some of the best defenses in franchise history. His contributions on the field propelled the Patriots to four Super Bowl appearances during his 11-year career. He was a big man with an even bigger personality and a huge heart. He quickly became a fan favorite in New England. I look forward to presenting him his Patriots Hall of Fame jacket."