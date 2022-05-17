Vince Wilfork To Receive Massive Honor From Patriots
By Jason Hall
May 17, 2022
Vince Wilfork will soon take his rightful place in the New England Patriots Hall of Fame.
"It's my pleasure to announce Vince Wilfork as our 2022 Patriots Hall of Fame selection," said Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft in a statement to NFL.com. "For more than a decade, Vince was a dominant defender in the trenches and anchored some of the best defenses in franchise history. His contributions on the field propelled the Patriots to four Super Bowl appearances during his 11-year career. He was a big man with an even bigger personality and a huge heart. He quickly became a fan favorite in New England. I look forward to presenting him his Patriots Hall of Fame jacket."
Wilfork was selected by the Patriots at No. 21 overall in the 2004 NFL Draft and spent his first 11 NFL seasons with the franchise.
The Boynton Beach native was a member of New England's Super Bowl XXXIX and XLIX championship teams, as well as a first-team All-Pro in 2012, a three-time Second-team All-Pro (2007, 2010, 2011) and a five-time Pro Bowl selection (2007, 2009-12).
Wilfork recorded 561 total tackles, 16 sacks, four forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries, three interceptions and 16 pass deflections during his 13-year NFL career, which also included a two-year stint with the Houston Texans before announcing his retirement in 2017.
Wilfork was a BCS national champion with the Miami Hurricanes during his collegiate career.