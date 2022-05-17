Freddie Gibbs was just hours away from hitting the stage at his scheduled show in Buffalo, New York when he was jumped while eating at a local restaurant.



The nasty brawl went down on Saturday, May 14, but TMZ published the footage from the fight on Monday night, May 16. The video begins after the melee began at the Dinosaur Bar-B-Q in Buffalo. We can see multiple people engaged in combat but eventually Gibbs is spotted wearing a green shirt and shorts. While punches and kicks fly from all directions, we can also see people throwing what seems to be plates and other objects at the rapper.