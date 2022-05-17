WATCH: Miami Woman Races Through Wreckage To Help Plane Crash Victims

People standing on the Haulover Inlet Bridge on Saturday did not have to look high up in the sky to see the plane that was about to crash just 20 feet above their heads. The plane proceeded to crash onto the road and hit a car in its path.

Marleen Hernandez, a local walking the bridge with a few family members, commented on just how shocking the event was.

“I looked up and the plane was literally 10 to 20 feet above us,” she told Local10. “I’m like oh my God, this is so surreal, I never thought it would crash.”

According to Local10, Hernandez' 60-year-old mother quickly ran from the bridge through the rubble moments after the crash to console the mother and two children that just escaped the car with their lives. The video detailed the victims standing beside the road as Hernandez' mother runs to help them.

“She held her, gave her water, she reassured her until the fire folks came,” Hernandez explained in regards to her mother's selfless actions.